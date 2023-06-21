Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Chairman Sells 1,322,697 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. 697,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

