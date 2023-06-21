Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells 1,623 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $18,047.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NATR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 74,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

