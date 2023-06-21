Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.59. 7,668,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952,209. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 568.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

