Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 1,219 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $12,823.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73.

Snap Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,461,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,877,111. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

