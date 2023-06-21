Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,920,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

