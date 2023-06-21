Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,229 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,632,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

