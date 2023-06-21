International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.97. 669,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,487. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

