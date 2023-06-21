International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE IBM traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,329. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

