International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $134.11. The company had a trading volume of 800,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

