Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,908. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

