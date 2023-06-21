iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.29. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

