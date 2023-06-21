Irene Becklund Sells 10,707 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Irene Becklund sold 566 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $5,065.70.

On Thursday, May 4th, Irene Becklund sold 566 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $6,610.88.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $163,667.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 2,404,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

