IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 86,135 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $660.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,061 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

