iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

