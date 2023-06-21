iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 162,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 101,176 shares.The stock last traded at $45.92 and had previously closed at $46.13.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares CMBS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,134,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,825,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

