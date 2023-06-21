iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

