iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. 1,329,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,230. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

