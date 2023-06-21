iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.