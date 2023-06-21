iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.