iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4,389.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,308. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

