iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Brave Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,793 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

