iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EEM stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 6,840,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,910,512. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

