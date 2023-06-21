iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

