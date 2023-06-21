iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $184.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

