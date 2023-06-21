iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 6.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

