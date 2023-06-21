iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 680,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 462,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,789,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

