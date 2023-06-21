iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Boosted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,761 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $286,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

