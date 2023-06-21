Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Lynne Clow Purchases 4,932 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating) insider Lynne Clow purchased 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £7,447.32 ($9,529.52).

Shares of ITH traded down GBX 1.73 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149.87 ($1.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.79. Ithaca Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.90 ($3.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 160 ($2.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ithaca Energy from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 195 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

