ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 102

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 107 ($1.37) to GBX 102 ($1.31) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

ITV Stock Performance

ITV stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. ITV has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

