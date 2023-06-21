Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.43.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.30.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Jabil by 42.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.