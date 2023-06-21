Jose Miguel Enrich Buys 240,154 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich bought 240,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,864.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,265 shares in the company, valued at $147,531.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rubicon Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RBT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 683,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,956. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.
Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
