JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,470. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

