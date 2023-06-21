JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $550,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%.

