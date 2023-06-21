JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 543,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,575. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

