JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($11.26) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JTC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.00) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 760 ($9.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON JTC traded down GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 722.92 ($9.25). The stock had a trading volume of 121,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,907. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 563 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 860 ($11.00). The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,012.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 747.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 735.42.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

