Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Karooooo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

(Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.