Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.