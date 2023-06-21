Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,442,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. Insiders own 1.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

