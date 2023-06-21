Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Director Thomas Malley Buys 50,000 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 2.5 %

KURA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 726,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.65 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

