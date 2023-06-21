L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

