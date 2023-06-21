LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Acquires 578 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

