Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 90,019 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865,865 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.