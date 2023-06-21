Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,701. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.53.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.