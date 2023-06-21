LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.23. 362,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,163. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

