LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.20. 79,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,184. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

