LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 943 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,905. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

