Lifeway Foods (LWAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY):

6/17/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/9/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

