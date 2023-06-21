Lifeway Foods (LWAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY):
- 6/17/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2023 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 6/9/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
LWAY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Lifeway Foods from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Lifeway Foods
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.