Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 982,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,830,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LILM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.
Lilium Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.