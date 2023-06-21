Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMGet Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 982,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,830,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

LILM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 170,197 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 502,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 566,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

