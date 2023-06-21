Linear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.59 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $146.90 million and approximately $59.59 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

