Lisk One Day Volume Reaches $4.74 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $106.56 million and $4.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002087 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,758,469 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

